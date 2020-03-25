Former COVID-19 Epicenter Wuhan to Resume Most Domestic Flights on April 8 - Official

Commercial air traffic with China's Wuhan, the initial epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, will partially resume starting from April 8, excluding international flights and flights to Beijing, deputy head of China's Hubei provincial transportation authority said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Commercial air traffic with China's Wuhan, the initial epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, will partially resume starting from April 8, excluding international flights and flights to Beijing, deputy head of China's Hubei provincial transportation authority said on Wednesday.

"Starting from midnight on April 8, Wuhan airport will resume commercial passenger air traffic with the exception of international flights and flights to and from Beijing," Wang Benju said at a press conference.

Wuhan, the origin of the new coronavirus that led to the current pandemic, has been practically isolated from the world since January 23

With the peak of the epidemic in China already over and only few new cases being reported daily, Wuhan's center for COVID-19 prevention and response said on Tuesday that the Chinese government would lift on April 8 the restrictions on transportation to and from the city.

Meanwhile, the health authorities of Hubei province, where the city is located, said they were planning to cancel bans on travel to and from the province, with the exception of Wuhan, starting this Wednesday. China Railway also announced plans to partially restore train traffic with Wuhan starting from March 28.