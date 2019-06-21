Former Cypriot President Demetris Christofias Dies at 72

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Former Cypriot President Demetris Christofias passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, the island nation's press and information office said.

Sitting President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

"It is with great sadness that I was informed about the death of Demetris Christofias," he tweeted.

Anastasiades admitted he had not always seen eye to eye with his predecessor but stressed that Christofias did what he thought was best for the country.

Christofias led Cyprus between 2008 and 2013. He was taken to a hospital in the capital Nicosia after suffering a breathing problem on May 18 and transferred to an intensive care ward two days later.