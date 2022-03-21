Former Czech Prime Minister Babis Charged With $2.2Mln EU Subsidy Fraud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Former Czech prime minister and Dollar billionaire Andrej Babis has been charged with the EU subsidy fraud in the amount of 50 million kronor (about $2.2 million), along with his former business associate Jana Mayerova, who was charged with aiding and abetting the crime, a spokesman for the Prague's prosecutor general office said on Monday.

"On March 21, the prosecutor of Prague's public prosecutor's office, Jaroslav Saroch, filed charges against two individuals in what the media call the Stork's Nest farm case. One of the accused was charged with the EU subsidy fraud, thus causing damage to the EU's financial interests.

The actions of the other individual are classified as aiding the crime of EU subsidy fraud," Ales Cimbala told reporters.

A criminal investigation into the case was launched in 2014 and is still ongoing. The subsidy was returned to the European Union in 2018.

In 2009, Babis used an offshore company to purchase a lavish chateau on the French Riviera, according to the 2021 Pandora papers information leak. The estate belonged to a subsidiary of one of the Czech companies indirectly owned by Babis.