UrduPoint.com

Former Czech Prime Minister Babis Charged With $2.2Mln EU Subsidy Fraud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Former Czech Prime Minister Babis Charged With $2.2Mln EU Subsidy Fraud

Former Czech prime minister and dollar billionaire Andrej Babis has been charged with the EU subsidy fraud in the amount of 50 million kronor (about $2.2 million), along with his former business associate Jana Mayerova, who was charged with aiding and abetting the crime, a spokesman for the Prague's prosecutor general office said on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Former Czech prime minister and Dollar billionaire Andrej Babis has been charged with the EU subsidy fraud in the amount of 50 million kronor (about $2.2 million), along with his former business associate Jana Mayerova, who was charged with aiding and abetting the crime, a spokesman for the Prague's prosecutor general office said on Monday.

"On March 21, the prosecutor of Prague's public prosecutor's office, Jaroslav Saroch, filed charges against two individuals in what the media call the Stork's Nest farm case. One of the accused was charged with the EU subsidy fraud, thus causing damage to the EU's financial interests.

The actions of the other individual are classified as aiding the crime of EU subsidy fraud," Ales Cimbala told reporters.

A criminal investigation into the case was launched in 2014 and is still ongoing. The subsidy was returned to the European Union in 2018.

In 2009, Babis used an offshore company to purchase a lavish chateau on the French Riviera, according to the 2021 Pandora papers information leak. The estate belonged to a subsidiary of one of the Czech companies indirectly owned by Babis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Dollar European Union Company Prague March Criminals 2018 Media Million Pandora Papers

Recent Stories

DC inaugurates plantation drive at education deptt ..

DC inaugurates plantation drive at education deptt

33 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns Avenfield property's ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns Avenfield property's case till May 12

34 seconds ago
 KP CM approves five additional feeder routes for B ..

KP CM approves five additional feeder routes for BRT service

36 seconds ago
 Russian Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Withdraw Count ..

Russian Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Withdraw Country From WTO

37 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador Ove ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador Over Biden's Statement About Puti ..

6 minutes ago
 Two died in road accidents

Two died in road accidents

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>