(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Japan's next prime minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday outlined his ideas to reshape the nation's military alliance with Washington, after winning the conservative ruling party's leadership race.

The seasoned 67-year-old former defence minister beat arch-nationalist Sanae Takaichi -- who would have been the country's first-ever woman leader -- in the final round.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has governed almost uninterrupted for decades and holds a majority, meaning Ishiba will be elected premier by parliament on Tuesday.

In a press conference on Friday, Ishiba vowed to restore confidence in the party after a funding scandal and gave a cautious run-down of his key reform pledges.