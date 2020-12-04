UrduPoint.com
Former Defense Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Discharged From Hospital - Defense Ministry

The former defense minister of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh Jalal Harutyunyan, who was injured in the Karabakh conflict, has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for combat injuries, Gevorg Altunyan, the head of the Armenian Defense Ministry's Information Department, said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The former defense minister of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh Jalal Harutyunyan, who was injured in the Karabakh conflict, has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for combat injuries, Gevorg Altunyan, the head of the Armenian Defense Ministry's Information Department, said on Friday.

On October 27, Nagorno-Karabakh's leader Arayik Harutunyan dismissed Jalal Harutyunyan from the defense minister's post due to the wounds he received in combat activities. Karabakh's leader appointed Michael Arzumanyan as a new defense minister.

"Jalal Harutyunyan has been discharged from the hospital," Altunyan said, adding that Harutyunyan would continue to receive medical treatment at home.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh resulted in the loss of some territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

After the hostilities had ceased, Armenian refugees started to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, with Russian peacekeepers ensuring their safety. Russian engineer units have started to clear roads, reconstruct electricity, water and heating communications of social facilities and households in the region.

