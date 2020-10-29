Former DHS Official Miles Taylor Says He Wrote 2018 'Anonymous' Op-Ed on Trump

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Miles Taylor, a former senior Trump administration official, revealed himself to be the source of a 2018 New York Times opinion-editorial (op-ed) and a subsequent book critical of President Donald Trump.

"Much has been made of the fact that these writings were published anonymously," Taylor told CNN in a statement on Wednesday. "The decision wasn't easy, I wrestled with it, and I understand why some people consider it questionable to levy such serious charges against a sitting president under the cover of anonymity. But my reasoning was straightforward and I stand by it."

In the 2018 op-ed, Taylor declared he was part of the so-called "resistance" inside the Trump administration working to thwart Trump's worst inclinations and force the US president to respond to the charges he was leveling without the ability to attack the messenger specifically.

"Issuing my critiques without attribution forced the President to answer them directly on their merits or not at all, rather than creating distractions through petty insults and name-calling. I wanted the attention to be on the arguments themselves," Taylor told CNN, where he has been a contributor since September.

Trump administration officials issued strong criticism about Taylor's actions upon learning that he revealed his identity.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Taylor was a "low-level, disgruntled former staffer" and "a coward who chose anonymity over action and leaking over leading."

McEnany also said Taylor was ineffective and incompetent during his time at the Department of Homeland Security and was promptly fired after only serving several weeks.

"Miles Taylor, who now admits to being 'Anonymous,' once told us he was NOT Anonymous. He LIED!,". "This is everything people hate about Washington - two-faced liars who push their own agendas at the expense of the people. This is the epitome of the swamp!" McEnany said via Twitter.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows compared Taylor's actions to those of a cartoon character.

"Miles Taylor? That's who the New York Times granted an anonymous editorial article? I've seen more exciting reveals in Scooby-Doo episodes," Meadows said via Twitter, referring to the popular cartoon series about an adventurous dog.

Trump characterized the opinion-editorial piece upon its publication as treasonous.