UrduPoint.com

Former Director Of Moscow's Cherkizovsky Market Ismailov Detained In Montenegro - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:21 PM

Former Director of Moscow's Cherkizovsky Market Ismailov Detained in Montenegro - Reports

Former director of the Moscow-based Cherkizovsky market, Telman Ismailov, was detained in Podgorica on an arrest warrant issued by Russia, the Vijesti publication reported, citing a source

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Former director of the Moscow-based Cherkizovsky market, Telman Ismailov, was detained in Podgorica on an arrest warrant issued by Russia, the Vijesti publication reported, citing a source.

The Russian embassy said it had not received official information about the detention of Ismailov in Montenegro.

In 2009, Ismailov, who once was one of the richest businessmen in Russia, faced large-scale claims from law enforcement agencies against the activities of his main asset, the Cherkizovsky market, the largest wholesale center in the capital at that time.

The market was closed after the health authorities discovered numerous violations there.

Ismailov and his brother Vagif are now on the international wanted list. In Russia, they were charged with murder and illegal arms trafficking, and the court arrested them in absentia. The investigation considers Telman Ismailov to be the organizer of two entrepreneurs' murder. The perpetrator of the crime, Mehman Kerimov, was sentenced to 13 years in a high-security prison.

Related Topics

Murder Russia Podgorica Market From Court

Recent Stories

UN Sends Note Verbale to Ethiopia Mission Rejectin ..

UN Sends Note Verbale to Ethiopia Mission Rejecting Persona Non Grata Status - S ..

31 seconds ago
 Covid-19 claims one more life ,94 more tested posi ..

Covid-19 claims one more life ,94 more tested positive

33 seconds ago
 FM calls for reform of international financial, ta ..

FM calls for reform of international financial, taxation architecture

34 seconds ago
 US Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure ..

US Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating - Fitch

37 seconds ago
 Seven wagons of goods train derailed near Chichawa ..

Seven wagons of goods train derailed near Chichawatni

30 minutes ago
 Art Exhibition 'Syria Through Eyes of Russian Arti ..

Art Exhibition 'Syria Through Eyes of Russian Artists' Opens in Damascus

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.