BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Former director of the Moscow-based Cherkizovsky market, Telman Ismailov, was detained in Podgorica on an arrest warrant issued by Russia, the Vijesti publication reported, citing a source.

The Russian embassy said it had not received official information about the detention of Ismailov in Montenegro.

In 2009, Ismailov, who once was one of the richest businessmen in Russia, faced large-scale claims from law enforcement agencies against the activities of his main asset, the Cherkizovsky market, the largest wholesale center in the capital at that time.

The market was closed after the health authorities discovered numerous violations there.

Ismailov and his brother Vagif are now on the international wanted list. In Russia, they were charged with murder and illegal arms trafficking, and the court arrested them in absentia. The investigation considers Telman Ismailov to be the organizer of two entrepreneurs' murder. The perpetrator of the crime, Mehman Kerimov, was sentenced to 13 years in a high-security prison.