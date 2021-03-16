Former Ecuadorian Ambassador to Germany Appointed as New Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Tuesday announced that Manuel Mejia Dalmau, who served as the Ambassador to Germany, will become the Ecuadorian Foreign Minister.

"My respect and thanks to @LuisGallegosEc [Luis Gallegos], for his successful conduct of @CancilleriaEc [Ecuador Foreign Ministry].

I welcome @MANUELMEJIAD [Manuel Mejia Dalmau], new Minister of Foreign Affairs, with whom we will continue in the line of positive and fruitful international relations," Moreno tweeted, attaching a relevant decree to his tweet.

Before the appointment to the top diplomat's office, Dalmau served as the Ecuadorian Ambassador to Germany, Estonia, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic.

Luis Gallegos who served as the country's foreign minister resigned on March 11 for personal reasons, which he promised to reveal later.