UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Ecuadorian President Calls People Willing To Extradite Assange To US 'Executioners'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Former Ecuadorian President Calls People Willing to Extradite Assange to US 'Executioners'

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa described those willing to extradite founder of the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks Julian Assange from the United Kingdom to the United States as executioners.

Earlier in the day, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that he had signed an extradition order for Assange to face charges in the United States.

"That is what we have warned about. That was a great lie. Let the world and history always remember who these executioners are," Correa, who was the Ecuadorian leader when the country granted asylum to Assange, wrote on his Twitter page.

Assange was arrested in London on April 11 and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he claimed asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possibly being sent to the United States after that.

If extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges, the whistleblower may face up to 175 years in prison.

Related Topics

World Twitter London United Kingdom United States Sweden April May From

Recent Stories

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

23 minutes ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

23 minutes ago

Zardari examined at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardio ..

23 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in indiscriminate accountability ..

23 minutes ago

Four killed, 7 injured in road accident in Hyderab ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Romanian FM

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.