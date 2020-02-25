UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Egyptian President Mubarak Dies Aged 91 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:10 PM

Former Egyptian President Mubarak Dies Aged 91 - Reports

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak died on Tuesday at the age of 91 following a long struggle with an illness, multiple Egyptian news outlets reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak died on Tuesday at the age of 91 following a long struggle with an illness, multiple Egyptian news outlets reported.

Mubarak served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011.

Related Topics

Egypt Died From

Recent Stories

World Spay Day observed at UVAS

11 minutes ago

Iraq Extends Entry Suspension for Iranian, Chinese ..

1 minute ago

Council of EU Authorizes Start of Talks With UK, E ..

1 minute ago

All resources being utilized to save forests, DFO ..

8 minutes ago

NA body takes strict notice on universities' issue ..

8 minutes ago

RCB confiscates five truckload goods of encroacher ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.