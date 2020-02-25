Former Egyptian President Mubarak Dies Aged 91 - Reports

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak died on Tuesday at the age of 91 following a long struggle with an illness, multiple Egyptian news outlets reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak died on Tuesday at the age of 91 following a long struggle with an illness, multiple Egyptian news outlets reported.

Mubarak served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011.