Former Egyptian President Mubarak Dies Aged 91 - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:10 PM
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak died on Tuesday at the age of 91 following a long struggle with an illness, multiple Egyptian news outlets reported
Mubarak served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011.