Former Egyptian President Mubarak's Friend, Tycoon Hussein Salem Dies In Spain - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Former Egyptian President Mubarak's Friend, Tycoon Hussein Salem Dies in Spain - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) One of the most prominent and influential Egyptian tycoons of former President Hosni Mubarak's era Hussein Salem died in Spain in the 86th year of life, local media reported, citing his daughter.

Salem died in a Spanish hospital following a long illness, Sky news Arabia reported.

The businessman was a long-time friend of Mubarak and his family.

After the overthrow of Mubarak, Salem fled to Spain. The new authorities opened criminal cases on corruption charges against the tycoon.

In Egypt Salem was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison on charges of financial abuse and damage to the country's interests. Cairo unsuccessfully tried to obtain permission for his extradition to Egypt from Madrid.

Salem came back to Cairo after returning about $300 million to the Egyptian state treasury in 2017.

