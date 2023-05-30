Former El Salvador President Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison - Attorney General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Former El Salvador President Mauricio Funes has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for dealing with gangs during his administration, El Salvador's Attorney General said on Monday.

"Former President Mauricio Funes has been sentenced to 14 years in prison and David Munguia Payes, the former minister of Public Security and Justice, has received a sentence of 18 years in prison. The Attorney General presented abundant evidence that proved the guilt of the former officials," the statement, published on Twitter, said.

Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said the two former officials, who had the obligation to protect Salvadorans, "traded their lives in exchange for electoral favors, acting as gang members".

Mauricio Funes has been found guilty of️ involvement with Illicit groups and breach of duties. Munguia Payes, in addition to these charges, was also found guilty of committing arbitrary acts.

Funes became the second Salvadoran president convicted of violating the law during his tenure from 2009 to 2014. In 2018, his predecessor, Tony Saca, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $300 million in state funds.