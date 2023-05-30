UrduPoint.com

Former El Salvador President Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison - Attorney General

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Former El Salvador President Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison - Attorney General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Former El Salvador President Mauricio Funes has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for dealing with gangs during his administration, El Salvador's Attorney General said on Monday.

"Former President Mauricio Funes has been sentenced to 14 years in prison and David Munguia Payes, the former minister of Public Security and Justice, has received a sentence of 18 years in prison. The Attorney General presented abundant evidence that proved the guilt of the former officials," the statement, published on Twitter, said.

Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said the two former officials, who had the obligation to protect Salvadorans, "traded their lives in exchange for electoral favors, acting as gang members".

Mauricio Funes has been found guilty of️ involvement with Illicit groups and breach of duties. Munguia Payes, in addition to these charges, was also found guilty of committing arbitrary acts.

Funes became the second Salvadoran president convicted of violating the law during his tenure from 2009 to 2014. In 2018, his predecessor, Tony Saca, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $300 million in state funds.

Related Topics

Exchange Twitter David El Salvador 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

1 hour ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

2 hours ago
 PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-elec ..

PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

2 hours ago
 Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kos ..

Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo to Clash Serbia With NATO

2 hours ago
 Biden Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection, Parties ..

Biden Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection, Parties Agree to Develop Cooperation ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.