Former England Cricket Star Anderson Given Knighthood
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 10:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Former England fast bowler James Anderson has been awarded a knighthood in ex-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's resignation honours list.
Anderson retired from Test cricket in July 2024 having taken 704 wickets, the most by a fast bowler in the history of the five-day format.
The 42-year-old is still playing for Lancashire but has missed the start of the English County Championship season with a calf problem.
"Congratulations Sir Jimmy Anderson. This is a really well-deserved honour for an England legend who has given so much to our sport," said Richard Thompson, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket board.
"His skill, determination, and sportsmanship have inspired millions of cricketers and fans alike, in England and around the world."
The resignation honours list is a tradition that gives outgoing Prime Ministers the opportunity to nominate people for honours.
Only spin bowling stars Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) took more Test wickets than Anderson.
He made his one-day international debut for England against Australia in December 2002 and his Test bow came in May 2003.
Anderson finished his international career having played 188 Tests and 194 ODIs.
He was nudged into international retirement last year by England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.
However, Anderson thinks he could still be playing for another three years.
He has signed a one-year deal with Lancashire for the County Championship and Vitality Blast, saying: "I am not ruling out playing for another one, two or three years. We'll see how it goes.
"I could get a month in and think 'absolutely not' but I could have a great year, we could win everything and they might want to keep me next year so we'll just have to wait and see."
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals5 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead5 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update5 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike6 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster6 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company6 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant6 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday6 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra6 hours ago