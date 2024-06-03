Open Menu

Former England Rugby League Great Burrow Dies Aged 41

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Former England rugby league great Burrow dies aged 41

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Former England rugby league star Rob Burrow died on Sunday aged 41 after a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.

Burrow won eight Super League titles, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during an iconic career with Leeds Rhinos.

He retired in 2017 but two years later it was revealed he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend," a Leeds statement said on Sunday.

"Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND (motor neurone disease).

"He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more."

Burrow made more than 400 appearances for Leeds between 2001 and 2017.

He raised over £15 million ($19 million) to help build a new care centre for motor neurone disease patients alongside former team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

Related Topics

World Died Leeds Sunday 2017 Million Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

16 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

1 day ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

1 day ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

1 day ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

1 day ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

1 day ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

1 day ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

1 day ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

1 day ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

1 day ago

More Stories From World