Former England rugby league great Burrow dies aged 41

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Former England rugby league star Rob Burrow died on Sunday aged 41 after a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.

Burrow won eight Super League titles, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during an iconic career with Leeds Rhinos.

He retired in 2017 but two years later it was revealed he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend," a Leeds statement said on Sunday.

"Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND (motor neurone disease).

"He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more."

Burrow made more than 400 appearances for Leeds between 2001 and 2017.

He raised over £15 million ($19 million) to help build a new care centre for motor neurone disease patients alongside former team-mate Kevin Sinfield.