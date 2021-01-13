UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Killed In Tigray Battle - Government

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Killed in Tigray Battle - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Seyoum Mesfin was killed on Wednesday during an operation by government forces in the country's conflict-torn region of Tigray, the Federal government said.

"Refusing to surrender to [Ethiopian National Defense Force] ENDF, Seyoum Mesfin, ... have been killed in fire exchanges undertaken with the criminal clique's personal security. Five key [Tigray People's Liberation Front] TPLF affiliated former army commanders have been apprehended," the federal government's State of Emergency Fact Check wrote on Twitter.

It added that Abay Tsehaye, the former minister of federal affairs and executive member of the ruling TPLF Central Committee, was killed alongside Mesfin.

The diplomat headed the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry from 1991 to 2010. After leaving the government, Mesfin served as ambassador to China. He was one of the TPLF founding members.

The situation in Tigray has been volatile since early November when the federal government accused the TPLF of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation. The government claimed to have captured the region's capital, Mekele.

On November 29, the Ethiopian government and the United Nations struck a deal to open Tigray for relief supplies for refugees displaced by recent fighting. The United Nations estimates that some one million people have been displaced by the fighting in Tigray, including more than 52,000 having escaped to eastern Sudan.

Related Topics

Fire Army United Nations China Twitter Mekele Sudan November Criminals From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Greece Receives First Batch of Moderna's COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

More Than 49,000 Refugees Returned to Nagorno-Kara ..

5 minutes ago

Denmark Plans to Extend Lockdown Beyond January 17 ..

5 minutes ago

Int'l Federation of Journalists Urges China to Rel ..

5 minutes ago

Rare Tintin painting could break auction record

12 minutes ago

Dubai’s public and private sectors join forces t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.