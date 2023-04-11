Close
Former Executives Sue Twitter Over Unpaid Legal Fee Reimbursement - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Former Executives Sue Twitter Over Unpaid Legal Fee Reimbursement - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Three former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, sued the company on Monday for allegedly owing them more than $1 million in reimbursement for legal fees.

Agrawal, former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde and former chief financial officer Ned Segal filed the lawsuit against Twitter in the Delaware Chancery Court, the report said.

The three former Twitter executives are suing the social media company, now run by Elon Musk, for not indemnifying them for situations that required legal counsel, the report said.

The lawsuit cites examples of situations including a subpoena to Gadde from Congress to testify before the House Oversight Committee and conversations between Agrawal, Segal and officials from the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the report said.

The lawsuit also includes copies of indemnification agreements between the former executives and Twitter, the report said. The copy of Agrawal's agreement was unsigned, with the ex-CEO claiming the company has not responded to requests for original documentation, the report added.

Twitter's press office auto-replied with a "poop emoji" when contacted for comment, according to the report.

