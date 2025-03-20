Former F1 Team Owner Eddie Jordan Dies Aged 76
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Former Formula One team owner Eddie Jordan has died aged 76 after battling an "aggressive form of prostate cancer", his family announced on Thursday.
The Irishman revealed in December he was suffering with bladder and prostate cancer.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, tv pundit and entrepreneur," his family said in a statement.
"He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months."
