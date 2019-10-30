UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Falklands Foes Swap Statuettes At Vatican

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:15 PM

Former Falklands foes swap statuettes at Vatican

Argentine and British bishops exchanged statuettes of the Mary in a powerful sign of reconciliation, 37 years after the Falklands War between the two nations, in a ceremony on Wednesday led by Pope Francis

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Argentine and British bishops exchanged statuettes of the Mary in a powerful sign of reconciliation, 37 years after the Falklands War between the two nations, in a ceremony on Wednesday led by Pope Francis.

Britain's Bishop of the Forces, Paul Mason, handed over a statuette of Our Lady of Lujan, Argentina's patron saint, to his Argentine counterpart, Santiago Olivera.

Argentine troops had abandoned the figure as they retreated from the Falkland Islands in 1982, and the British had taken it home with them, placing it in a cathedral in Aldershot, southern England.

In the swap, Bishop Olivera handed over a replica of the statuette to be taken back to the Catholic Military Cathedral of St Michael and St George in Aldershot, where prayers are offered for the fallen of both sides.

Francis -- who is Argentinian -- presided over the swap in the Vatican's Saint Peter's Square, then accepted a sip of mate, the country's traditional drink.

The statuette is itself a copy of the 1630 original, which is in the Basilica of Lujan, a city near the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, the Catholic Church of England and Wales said in a statement ahead of the event.

"I immediately realised what a good opportunity it was, not only to return the statue, but also to demonstrate a united faith across two countries that have experienced political division," the Church quoted Mason as saying.

Argentinian troops occupied the Falklands in 1982 but were ousted by a British military task force after a brief war which cost the lives of more than 900 troops.

Britain rejects Argentina's requests for dialogue over the long-term future of the Falklands, which lie off South America in the South Atlantic, insisting there is nothing to discuss since 99.8 percent of the islanders voted in a 2013 referendum to remain a British overseas territory.

Argentina claims it inherited the remote islands, which it calls the Malvinas, when it gained independence from Spain. The stakes involvedhave increased in recent years with the discovery of significant exploitableoil and gas reserves around the islands.

Related Topics

Lujan Buenos Aires Santiago George Mary Independence Bishop Wales Argentina Spain Gas Church Event From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO participates in Annual Future Investment ..

16 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks rise on large build in ..

32 minutes ago

Smog in Pakistan is only because of fire in Indian ..

41 minutes ago

Book 'The Parliament of Pakistan' published

59 seconds ago

Gujranwala, Bhawalpur, Islamabad, Okara moves in C ..

1 minute ago

Gold ornaments, valuables looted in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.