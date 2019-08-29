UrduPoint.com
Former FBI Director Comey Violated Bureau Policies In Handling Of Memos - Watchdog

Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:15 PM

Former FBI Director James Comey violated the agency's policies when handling memorandums of his private conversations with President Donald Trump in the weeks before being fired, the US Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General said in a report on Thursday

"Comey's actions with respect to the memos violated Department [of Justice] and FBI policies concerning the retention, handling and dissemination of FBI records and information, and violated the requirements of Comey's FBI employment agreement," the report said.

The Office of the Inspector General said in the report said that Comey failed to live up the FBI's responsibility to protect sensitive law enforcement information.

"By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees - and the many thousands more former FBI employees - who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information," the report said.

After completing its investigation, the Office of the Inspector General provided a copy of its findings to the Justice Department. However, the Justice Department subsequently declined to prosecute Comey for his violation.

Comey previously admitted in a congressional hearing that he had leaked a memorandum to the media to boost pressure to appoint a special counsel - his friend and previous FBI director Robert Mueller - to investigate allegations of Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 US election.

Trump had repeatedly called the investigation a political witch hunt and pointed out that the nearly three-year probe produced no evidence to back the allegations against his.

Russia has said the allegations of interference in the US political system were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, and to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

