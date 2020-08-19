UrduPoint.com
Former FBI Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Making False Statements in Russia Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty in Federal court to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from US Attorney John Durham's review of the investigation of allegations into Trump-Russia collusion, media reported on Wednesday.

Judge James Boasberg from the US District Court for the District of Columbia accepted Clinesmith's plea and his sentencing date has been set for December 10, a month after the November 3 presidential election, Fox news reported.

Clinesmith was referred for potential prosecution by the Justice Department Inspector General's office, which carried out a review of the earlier investigation into allegations that Russia had conspired with the Trump campaign in the 2016 elections.

Both the Russian government and the Trump team have repeatedly denied the allegations.

The Inspector General had accused Clinesmith, though not by name, of altering an email about former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page to say that he was "not a source" for another government agency although Page has admitted he was a source for the CIA, the report said.

The Justice Department relied on Clinesmith's assertion as it submitted a third and final renewal application in 2017 to eavesdrop on Page under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the report added.

