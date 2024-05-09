Open Menu

Former Fiji PM Bainimarama Handed One-year Prison Sentence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Former Fiji PM Bainimarama handed one-year prison sentence

Suva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Former Fiji prime minister Frank Bainimarama was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison for perverting the course of justice, with a judge finding he had failed to live up to the lofty responsibilities of his office.

Bainimarama was sentenced at Fiji's High Court in the capital Suva, after he was found guilty of quashing a police probe into alleged corruption at a Fijian university while leading the country.

The former military commander seized power in a bloodless coup in 2006 and remains a popular figure in the South Pacific nation.

There was a heavy police presence as supporters gathered outside the hearing.

Bainimarama's wife Maria sobbed inside as acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo read the sentence.

Bainimarama's former police chief and top ally Sitiveni Qiliho was found guilty of abuse of office in the same case.

Qiliho was sentenced to two years in prison.

The pair were handcuffed before being escorted out of court and into a waiting police van.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Corruption Prime Minister Police Wife Suva Same Van Fiji Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

29 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

1 hour ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

10 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

10 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

10 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

10 hours ago
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

10 hours ago
 Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with ..

Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing

10 hours ago
 Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid ..

Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown

10 hours ago
 Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Gam ..

Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games

10 hours ago
 Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Soc ..

Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..

10 hours ago
 Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike

Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike

10 hours ago

More Stories From World