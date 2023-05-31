Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Has Dementia - Carter Center Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, has been diagnosed with dementia, the Carter Center said in a press release.

"The Carter family is sharing that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones," the release said on Tuesday.

Carter has been the nation's leading mental health advocate for much of her life and has urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health, the release said.

One in ten older Americans have dementia - "a condition that affects overall mental health," the release said.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, has, for the past three months been receiving end-of-life care at their home in Plains, Georgia. After several stays at the hospital, he announced in February that he would no longer seek additional medical intervention and would spend the rest of his life at home.

Carter was the 39th US president, serving from 1977-1981.

"We do not expect to comment further and ask for understanding for our family and for everyone across the country serving in a caregiver role," the release said.