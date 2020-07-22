UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former FM Joins I.Coast Presidential Race

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:48 PM

Former FM joins I.Coast presidential race

Former foreign minister Marcel Amon-Tanoh on Wednesday said he would contest presidential elections in Ivory Coast in October, joining an increasingly crowded field for the top job

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Former foreign minister Marcel Amon-Tanoh on Wednesday said he would contest presidential elections in Ivory Coast in October, joining an increasingly crowded field for the top job.

"I have decided to be a candidate in the next presidential elections," the 68-year-old said in a brief announcement to journalists at a luxury hotel in Abidjan.

Pitching himself as a stabilising figure in a country still scarred by a brief civil conflict nearly a decade ago, Amon-Tanoh said he wanted to be the "bridge between the state and the people, between the respect for our traditions and our desire for modernity." The race to become Ivory Coast's next president has become more uncertain after Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died of a heart attack on July 8 at the age of 61.

He had been styled as the anointed successor to 78-year-old President Alassane Ouattara, who in March signalled he would not seek a third term in office.

But his death has now stirred speculation that Ouattara may opt for a third spell if his RHDP party cannot settle on a different successor.

Amon-Tanoh, who is reputedly close to Ouattara, notably did not say whether he had the backing of a party for his election bid.

He stepped down in March after nearly three and a half years as foreign minister, a move that heralded an expected tilt for the presidency. He served previously in ministerial posts for transport, tourism and construction and as Ouattara's chief of staff.

One of the world's major coffee and cocoa producers, Ivory Coast is still marked by the trauma of a brief civil war that erupted in 2011.

Ouattara, at the head of a rebel force based in the Muslim-majority north of the country, ousted the then-president, Laurent Gbagbo, who refused to leave office after losing long-delayed elections.

The months-long standoff claimed some 3,000 lives and dug a division across the country.

Among the opposition, former president Henri Konan Bedie, 86, will be the candidate for the Democratic Party of the Ivory Coast (PDCI), while the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), which is split in the absence of its historic chief Gbagbo, has yet to name a champion.

Former rebel chief and ex-premier Guillaume Soro, 47, has said he will contest the vote, but lives in self-imposed exile in France.

He has been sentenced in absentia to a 20-year jail term in Ivory Coast on charges of attempted insurrection.

Related Topics

Election Attack Prime Minister World Vote Jail France Hotel Died Job Split Soro Abidjan Ivory Coast March May July October Top Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

35 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary for the ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani FM discuss efforts t ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.