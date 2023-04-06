Former Foreign Minister of Spain Josep Pique Dies at 68 - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain Josep Pique died on Thursday at the age of 68 years in a hospital in Madrid, his relatives said.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the demise of our husband and father, Josep Pique Camps, in the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid. His personal integrity, his strength, his love for his family, his work and his fight for life will be with us always," Pique family's said as reported by El Mundo.

Pique served as a government spokesman in 1998-2000, minister of industry and energy in 1996-2000, Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2000-2002 and minister of science and technology in 2002-2003.

He also headed the People's Party of Catalonia from 2003 to 2007 and was its leading candidate to the Catalan Parliament in 2003 and 2006.

Pique worked as a chairman of the Vueling Airlines between 2007 and 2013. In 2009, he founded Pangea 21 Consultora Internacional, a consulting company providing services in international business affairs. In 2012, Pique was appointed a government's representative on the board of directors of the EADS aircraft manufacturer, owner of Airbus and Eurocopter. Pique retired from that position in 2014.