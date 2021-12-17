UrduPoint.com

Former French Justice Minister Taubira Announces Her Bid For 2022 Presidential Race

Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Former French Justice Minister Taubira Announces Her Bid for 2022 Presidential Race

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Former French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira said Friday that she intends to run for presidential election in April 2022.

"I have always said that I will take responsibility. Therefore, I intend to run for the presidency.

I won't be just another candidate, I will do my best," Taubira said in a video message posted on her Facebook page.

Taubira, 69, served as minister of justice from 2012 to 2016 under former President François Hollande.

The first round of the 2022 French presidential race is scheduled for April 10, 2022.

