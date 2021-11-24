UrduPoint.com

Former French Minister Accused Of Rape Quits Public Life

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:25 PM

Former French Minister Accused of Rape Quits Public Life

Former French Minister of Ecological Transition Nicolas Hulot, who was publicly confronted with rape accusations in 2018, announced his final decision on Wednesday to leave public life and resign as head of his climate foundation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Former French Minister of Ecological Transition Nicolas Hulot, who was publicly confronted with rape accusations in 2018, announced his final decision on Wednesday to leave public life and resign as head of his climate foundation.

Hulot was France's minister for environment from May 2017-September 2018.

"I am leaving public life for good because I am disgusted. From now on, I live for my friends, my family. I am stepping back from my obligations and I will not speak anymore," Hulot told the BFMTV broadcaster, adding "I am going to resign as president of the (Fondation Nicolas Hulot), which is the work of my life, in order to protect my team from dirt.

"

Hulot was accused of sexual abuse by Pascale Mitterrand, granddaughter of former French President Francois Mitterrand, in 2008. The assault allegedly took place in 1997. The complaint was made public by the Ebdo newspaper in 2018.

Hulot resigned from his ministerial post in 2018 over disagreements with the cabinet.

Related Topics

France May 2018 Post Family From Cabinet

Recent Stories

There is no scenario in which hydrocarbons will no ..

There is no scenario in which hydrocarbons will not be required in future energy ..

28 seconds ago
 ADNOC Distribution expands international Voyager F ..

ADNOC Distribution expands international Voyager Footprint to 19 countries and f ..

40 seconds ago
 UAE crown prince makes first Turkey visit in decad ..

UAE crown prince makes first Turkey visit in decade

5 minutes ago
 Medical student of CMC Larkana found dead in her h ..

Medical student of CMC Larkana found dead in her hostel room

5 minutes ago
 Corn mixed wheat flour could help address nutritio ..

Corn mixed wheat flour could help address nutritional deficiencies: Vice Chancel ..

8 minutes ago
 Centre-left-led alliance seals deal on new German ..

Centre-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.