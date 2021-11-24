Former French Minister Accused of Rape Quits Public Life

Former French Minister of Ecological Transition Nicolas Hulot, who was publicly confronted with rape accusations in 2018, announced his final decision on Wednesday to leave public life and resign as head of his climate foundation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Former French Minister of Ecological Transition Nicolas Hulot, who was publicly confronted with rape accusations in 2018, announced his final decision on Wednesday to leave public life and resign as head of his climate foundation.

Hulot was France's minister for environment from May 2017-September 2018.

"I am leaving public life for good because I am disgusted. From now on, I live for my friends, my family. I am stepping back from my obligations and I will not speak anymore," Hulot told the BFMTV broadcaster, adding "I am going to resign as president of the (Fondation Nicolas Hulot), which is the work of my life, in order to protect my team from dirt.

"

Hulot was accused of sexual abuse by Pascale Mitterrand, granddaughter of former French President Francois Mitterrand, in 2008. The assault allegedly took place in 1997. The complaint was made public by the Ebdo newspaper in 2018.

Hulot resigned from his ministerial post in 2018 over disagreements with the cabinet.