Former French president Chirac dies at 86

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Former French president Jacques Chirac, a colossal figure in France 's politics for three decades, has died at the age of 86, his family told AFP on Thursday.

The centre-right Chirac rose to prominence as mayor of Paris before becoming prime minister and then serving as head of state from 1995-2007.

"President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully," his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told AFP.

His time at the Elysee saw France adopt the euro single Currency and, in a landmark moment for relations with Washington, loudly oppose the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

A born political fighter, he bounced back from defeats in the 1981 and 1988 presidential elections to finally claim the Elysee in 1995.

His legacy is overshadowed by a conviction for graft dating to his time as mayor of Paris which saw him handed a suspended jail term. But this did little to dent his popularity among supporters.