Former French President Chirac Dies At 86
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:45 PM
Former French president Jacques Chirac, a colossal figure in France's politics for three decades, has died at the age of 86, his family told AFP on Thursday
The centre-right Chirac rose to prominence as mayor of Paris before becoming prime minister and then serving as head of state from 1995-2007.
"President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully," his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told AFP.
His time at the Elysee saw France adopt the euro single Currency and, in a landmark moment for relations with Washington, loudly oppose the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
A born political fighter, he bounced back from defeats in the 1981 and 1988 presidential elections to finally claim the Elysee in 1995.
His legacy is overshadowed by a conviction for graft dating to his time as mayor of Paris which saw him handed a suspended jail term. But this did little to dent his popularity among supporters.