Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Proposes Launching New Russia-Turkey-EU Dialogue

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday proposed setting up a new dialogue format between Russia, Turkey and the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday proposed setting up a new dialogue format between Russia, Turkey and the European Union.

"By the way, I was against Turkey joining the EU, and not because Turkey is not a European country. Turkey is located in Asia Minor, it is a large country and civilization, we need to talk with it. Perhaps, within such trilateral framework [of] the European Union, Russia and Turkey, we will be able to open partnership for new members, [such as] Ukraine, Georgia.

Those countries, the accession of which to NATO, and the EU I used to resist," Sarkozy said at the Gaidar Forum 2020.

The former president stressed the need to switch to new ideas instead of clutching to old ones.

This year's 11th iteration of the forum, dubbed Russian Davos, started on Wednesday. The two-day gathering brings together thousands of Russian and foreign officials, business executives and bankers from more than 30 countries at the Presidential academy.