Former French President Sarkozy Amazed by Moscow as World City With Ability to Change

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday expressed his fascination with the Russian capital of Moscow as a world city, saying that he was impressed by the city's ability to change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday expressed his fascination with the Russian capital of Moscow as a world city, saying that he was impressed by the city's ability to change.

"I come to Moscow two or three times a year for many years.

Those who know Russia, who have been to Moscow, will understand me: I am amazed at how Moscow has managed to preserve its historical heritage and at the same time become one of the most modern cities on the European continent. This is exceptional," Sarkozy said while speaking at the MIPIM Urban Forum in Paris.

The MIPIM Urban Forum is a part of the Paris Real Estate Week and is dedicated to cities and the urban environment.

"I'm not just talking about building a new metro. They have overtaken us," he added.

Sarkozy served as the president of France from 2007-2012.