Former French president Sarkozy to stand trial for illegal campaign financing

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy lost a final court appeal Tuesday against an order that he stand trial on charges of illegal financing for his 2012 election campaign.

Sarkozy, who already faces a separate trial for corruption involving a judge, is accused of spending nearly double the legal limit of 22.

5 million Euros ($24.5 million) on his failed re-election bid.

France's highest criminal appeal court rejected his attempt to avoid facing the charges, paving the way for a trial date to be set after multiple challenges by Sarkozy's legal team.