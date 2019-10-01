Former French President Sarkozy To Stand Trial For Illegal Campaign Financing
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:29 PM
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy lost a final court appeal Tuesday against an order that he stand trial on charges of illegal financing for his 2012 election campaign
Sarkozy, who already faces a separate trial for corruption involving a judge, is accused of spending nearly double the legal limit of 22.
5 million Euros ($24.5 million) on his failed re-election bid.
France's highest criminal appeal court rejected his attempt to avoid facing the charges, paving the way for a trial date to be set after multiple challenges by Sarkozy's legal team.