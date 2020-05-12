Former French President Under Investigation Over Sexual Harassment Accusations - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

An investigation into sexual harassment accusations against former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing has been opened in France following a complaint from a female German journalist, France Info news site reported on Monday

On March 10, 37-year-old Ann-Kathrin Stracke filed a complaint with the Paris prosecutors' office against the 94-year-old former French leader.

According to Stracke, in late 2018, during a photo session for an interview for the centennial of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, she was asking Giscard d'Estaing to pose for a photo with a cameraman and sound engineer when he allegedly put his hand on her posterior.

The former president's representatives claimed that he had no recollection about meeting the journalist.

Giscard d'Estaing served as the French president from 1974 to 1981.