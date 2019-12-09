UrduPoint.com
Former French Presidential Candidate Handed 3-Month Suspended Sentence - Reports

Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

Former French presidential candidate and the leader of leftist party France Unbowed (La France Insoumise), Jean-Luc Melenchon, on Monday was given a three-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay a fine of 8,000 euros ($8,851) for the use of force against government officials during raids at his headquarters in October 2018, the BFMTV broadcaster reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Former French presidential candidate and the leader of leftist party France Unbowed (La France Insoumise), Jean-Luc Melenchon, on Monday was given a three-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay a fine of 8,000 Euros ($8,851) for the use of force against government officials during raids at his headquarters in October 2018, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

The case was initiated after a video of Melenchon pushing a prosecutor during the searches was widely circulated by the leading French broadcasters.

The sentence was passed by the Bobigny Criminal Court.

In October of last year, prosecutors were looking into the politician's 2017 election campaign finances as well as allegations that his party misused EU funds to hire stuff.

