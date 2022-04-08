Former French Presidential Candidate Says Ukraine Crisis Gave Macron Election Advantage

French President Emmanuel Macron has gained an edge in the French presidential election by assuming the role of a mediator in the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, which elevates him in the public eyes and and gives him an excuse to ignore domestic politics, Francois Asselineau, a former French presidential candidate, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron has gained an edge in the French presidential election by assuming the role of a mediator in the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, which elevates him in the public eyes and and gives him an excuse to ignore domestic politics, Francois Asselineau, a former French presidential candidate, told Sputnik.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Macron has emerged as one of the main negotiators from the European side. Earlier on Friday, Macron said that it was his duty to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and he would continue negotiations with the Russian leader.

"The Ukraine events give him an unexpected stature. Macron calls President Putin every few days and wants to leave the impression to the French that he is too busy with his geopolitical tasks of mediator, that he can't find the time to campaign," Asselineau, who campaigned in 2017 and attempted to run in 2022, said, noting that the campaign also coincided with France's presidency of the European Union, making Macron the "president of Europe" in the minds of voters.

According to Asselineau, this situation infuriates Macron's opponents but they cannot do much about it. He added that the French have closed ranks behind their leader and Macron will probably gain enough votes to have an easy election.

"The only possibility for his challenger in the second round, probably Marine Le Pen, is that too many of his voters consider it as a done deal and don't bother to go and vote, while the anger of his opponents encourages them to go and vote," Asselineau explained, adding that a scandal, such as the one involving Macron's ties with US company McKinsey, could potentially undermine the incumbent.

France will hold its first round of the election on Sunday, with Macron and French right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen being the frontrunners.

In addition to Macron and Le Pen, the list of presidential candidates includes Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse, Eric Zemmour of the far-right Reconquete party, far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel, and leader of the right-wing France Arise party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan.

Candidate for the Socialists and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, candidate from the French Greens Yannick Jadot, a Trotskyist Nathalie Arthaud of the far-left Workers' Struggle party, lawmaker Jean Lassalle and far-left politician Philippe Poutou are also seeking the top post.