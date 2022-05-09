Former French Prime Minister Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison for Fictive Employment- Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The Paris court of appeal sentenced ex-French Prime Minister Francois Fillon to one year in prison in the case of fictitious employment, French media reported on Monday.

The court also found Fillon guilty of embezzlement of public funds, complicity, and concealment of the misuse of corporate assets, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.