UrduPoint.com

Former French Prime Minister Subpoenaed Over Pandemic Mismanagement - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Former French Prime Minister Subpoenaed Over Pandemic Mismanagement - Reports

Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has been summoned before the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) over numerous complaints about the government's poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic under his leadership, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has been summoned before the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) over numerous complaints about the government's poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic under his leadership, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Philippe is due to appear in court on October 24, according to the newspaper. The summons of the CJR, which is the only court authorized to investigate ministers' actions while in office, declared that the court has allowed the opening of a trial against Philippe on charges of "endangering the lives of others" and "voluntary abstention from combating a disaster," the report said.

Several associations of pandemic victims have filed numerous complaints about the government's work, accusing it of overdue actions during the first wave of the pandemic, the newspaper said.

The judges will consider, in particular, the timing of the placement of a state order for the production of medical masks, the timing of the creation of a crisis response center, as well as the holding of municipal elections in May 2020 at the height of the pandemic, according to the report.

Philippe, currently the mayor of the city of Le Havre, served as French prime minister from May 2017 to July 2020.

In September 2021, an investigation was launched against former French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn, who was in office from May 2017 to February 2020, over her response to the pandemic. Associations of pandemic victims have also filed complaints against her successor Olivier Veran, currently French government spokesman, who was the country's health minister from February 2020 to May 2022.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Le Havre February May July September October 2017 2020 From Government Court

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.