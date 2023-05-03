UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Former French Prime Minister Under Investigation Says 'Has Not Taken Cent' From Moscow

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon, who is under parliamentary investigation into alleged Russia's connection, said on Wednesday he "has not taken a cent" from Moscow.

The investigation was launched by Marine Le Pen's National Rally party. For several weeks, a parliamentary commission chaired by Jean-Philippe Tanguy has been investigating Fillon's possible involvement in "political, economic and financial interference by foreign states with the aim of influencing or compromising public opinion, government officials or political parties in France." On Tuesday, Fillon said he "had never been directly affected by Russian interference."

"The very idea that, since I was prime minister, I no longer have the right to any other professional activity is unacceptable. In my entire political career, I have not taken a single cent of Russian money," Fillon said in parliament, adding that if he had not decided to leave the boards of directors of Russian companies, then "naturally, he would have received remuneration for working there."

The former prime minister noted that for 36 years of his political career he is quite familiar with foreign interference.

"I have faced it, and, in most cases, it came from a friendly and allied state called the United States. For five years, I and (former French President) Nicolas Sarkozy were eavesdropped by the NSA (US National Security Agency)," he said.

Fillon also mentioned "Chinese espionage" and "interference from Turkey, Morocco and Algeria," when they "directly advised voters during French elections through religious figures."

Many French lawmakers see the National Rally's initiative to start the investigation into Fillon as an attempt to divert attention from the investigation into the party itself, which is accused of receiving funding from Russia.

Fillon, the former head of the cabinet under Sarkozy, announced on February 25, 2022 that he would leave the board of directors of Russia's Sibur and Zarubezhneft energy companies due to the special military operation in Ukraine. He was a board member in Zarubezhneft, and an independent director in Sibur.

