Former French Serviceman Bocquet Seeking Political Asylum In Russia - Source

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Former French soldier Adrien Bocquet, who visited Donbas as a volunteer last spring, has asked the Russian authorities to grant him political asylum, a source told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

"Former French military Adrien Bocquet turned to the Russian authorities with a request for political asylum," the source said.

The French serviceman submitted the appeal in mid-December, according to the source.

Bocquet, who has recently covered events in the Donbas region, was attacked in Istanbul in September. Two men inflicted several cut wounds on his hands, face, and abdomen with a knife, but Bocquet managed to escape from the attackers.

The former soldier told RIA Novosti that the attempt on his life had been organized by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Bocquet came to Ukraine in the spring of 2022 on a humanitarian mission as a volunteer. After the trip, the former serviceman said he had witnessed many war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military. According to Bocquet, he saw how Ukrainian forces were preparing a staged massacre of civilians in the city of Bucha.

