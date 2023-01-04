UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Fraud Charges - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, pleaded not guilty to Federal financial crime charges during a court hearing in New York, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, the report said.

In December, the US government indicted Bankman-Fried in what prosecutors have described as one of the biggest financial fraud cases in US history. Prosecutors allege that FTX violated US campaign finance laws and schemed to misappropriate customer funds.

Bankman-Fried was released last month on a $250 million bond while legal proceedings against him continue. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to 115 years.

