Former Gender Equality Minister Masako Mori Becomes Japan Justice Minister - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Masako Mori, who previously served as the Gender Equality Minister who was also in charge of measures to address the declining birthrate, was appointed new Japan's Justice Minister, media reported on Thursday.

According to NHK broadcaster, the appointment comes amid the resignation of Katsuyuki Kawai, the second minister in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign since September.

Kawai had to resign after media reports suggested his wife Anri Kawai had violated the election law during her successful run in the 2019 upper house election. Kawai reportedly made payments to campaign staff, which exceeded the legal limit.

Last week, Isshu Sugawara, Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, resigned in the wake of claims that he had broken electoral laws by offering gifts to voters in his constituency.