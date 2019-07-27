UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Georgian Defense Minister Charged With Organizing Riots In Tbilisi - Lawyer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 04:40 PM

Former Georgian Defense Minister Charged With Organizing Riots in Tbilisi - Lawyer

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Former Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili, the leader of the Victorious Georgia party, was charged with the organization of the riots in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on June 20-21, Okruashvili's lawyer Mamuka Chabashvili said Saturday.

The former minister was arrested on July 25.

"The charges imply that some individuals, among those who gathered for the protests, used violence, and Irakli Okruashvili, who was allegedly with them, called for storming the parliament and violence," the lawyer said.

The lawyer noted that on the video shared by the Interior Ministry it was clearly seen that Okruashvili had made no calls for violence. He added that he would invite a dozen witnesses who could prove that the former minister was not guilty.

Protests in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi erupted on June 20 over a Russian delegation's participation in a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building, demanding the resignation of the parliament speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. As a result, 240 people were injured and more than 300 were detained.

In late June, opposition lawmaker Nika Melia was also charged with organizing riots in Tbilisi and stripped of his parliamentary immunity. The politician was released on bail. Now he has to wear an electronic bracelet and is not permitted to leave the house without notifying police.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Storm Riots Police Interior Ministry Water Russia Parliament Immunity Tbilisi Georgia June July Gas Opposition

Recent Stories

Four FC personnel martyred in terrorist attack in ..

6 minutes ago

Six Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross border at ..

28 minutes ago

Govt takes control of Ishaq Dar’s Lahore residen ..

36 minutes ago

David Rose responds to Shahbaz Sharif’s claims a ..

45 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir in a hurry to become British Citizen

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif in action against removing AC from ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.