Former Georgian Defense Minister Detained Over Role in Recent Protests - Interior Ministry

(@imziishan)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Former Georgian Defense Minister and head of the Victorious Georgia political party Irakli Okruashvili was detained over leading violent protests in Tbilisi from June 20-21, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the violent storm of the parliament's buildingб Irakli Okruashvili along with accompanying individuals called on participants of the rally to rush into the parliament's building and tried to do so himself. Irakli Okruashvili has also taken part in various violent activities," acting Director of the Central Criminal Police Department Mamuka Chelidze said.

If found guilty, Okruashvili may be sentenced up to six years in prison.

Violent protests erupted in Tbilisi on June 20 after a Russian lawmaker took the speaker's seat to address an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy in Georgia's legislature. The unrest subsequently grew into an opposition rally, with activists demanding that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and calling for resignation of several Georgian officials. The clashes left 240 people injured and over 300 more detained.

The provocation prompted Russia to suspend direct flights to and from Georgia indefinitely starting July 8 over security concerns.