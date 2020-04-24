Former Georgian leader eyes Ukraine political comeback

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili said Friday he wanted to help steer Ukraine through an economic crisis as he eyes a comeback to the frontlines of the ex-Soviet country's politics

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili said Friday he wanted to help steer Ukraine through an economic crisis as he eyes a comeback to the frontlines of the ex-Soviet country's politics.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has vowed to secure Western investment and rid the country of corruption, has proposed appointing Saakashvili as deputy prime minister in charge of reform efforts after restoring his Ukrainian citizenship last year.

The candidacy of the 52-year-old must now be approved by parliament which is controlled by Zelensky's ruling party.

"Ukraine is entering an economic storm. We have to make unconventional decisions in order to save the Ukrainian economy," Saakashvili told reporters in the capital Kiev on Friday.

"The president has entrusted me with conducting negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. Ukraine needs much more aid than it is receiving now," he added, speaking ahead of a meeting with members of the ruling party.

It was not immediately clear when parliament could consider Saakashvili's candidacy and senior lawmakers said Friday he should first hold a number of meetings with legislators.