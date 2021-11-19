UrduPoint.com

Former Georgian President Saakashvili Appeals To US For Help

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 06:46 PM

Former Georgian President Saakashvili Appeals to US for Help

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently on a hunger strike in a Tbilisi prison, called on the United States for help, according to handwritten notes released by Bloomberg on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently on a hunger strike in a Tbilisi prison, called on the United States for help, according to handwritten notes released by Bloomberg on Friday.

Earlier in the week, US State Department spokesman Ned price said that the United States is monitoring Saakashvili's situation following his arrest on October 1, and urges the authorities to provide him with fair and appropriate treatment.

"If the U.S. doesn't come to my defense it would be a terrible signal to all pro-Western leaders and populations," Saakashvili wrote.

The agency notes that Saakashvili turned in answers to questions through his lawyers on Wednesday.

Among other things, he wrote that in custody he was beaten and humiliated. Saakashvili also drew attention to the fact that the Georgian authorities refused to transfer him to a civilian hospital, give him his phone or the opportunity to be present at the trial.

Saakashvili was arrested immediately upon his return to Georgia on October 1. Georgian prosecutors have accused the 53-year-old of illegal entry into Georgia from Ukraine inside a trailer carrying dairy products.

Saakashvili was convicted in absentia on several other charges, including corruption and ordering a police crackdown on a rally. Saakashvili has said he considers himself a political prisoner and went on hunger strike, which has lasted for more than a month.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Prisoner Ukraine Lawyers Tbilisi Price Georgia United States October All From

Recent Stories

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8. ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8.75 percent

21 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committe ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee unveils ceremony of Mutarba ..

46 minutes ago
 Honeymoon of IMF and Pakistan is over: Mian Zahid ..

Honeymoon of IMF and Pakistan is over: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 Putin Congratulates Uzbek President on Election Vi ..

Putin Congratulates Uzbek President on Election Victory During Meeting

51 seconds ago
 Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang

Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang

54 seconds ago
 Swati visits Lahore Railway Station, workshop, was ..

Swati visits Lahore Railway Station, workshop, washing line

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.