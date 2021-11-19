Former Georgian President Saakashvili Appeals to US for Help

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently on a hunger strike in a Tbilisi prison, called on the United States for help, according to handwritten notes released by Bloomberg on Friday

Earlier in the week, US State Department spokesman Ned price said that the United States is monitoring Saakashvili's situation following his arrest on October 1, and urges the authorities to provide him with fair and appropriate treatment.

"If the U.S. doesn't come to my defense it would be a terrible signal to all pro-Western leaders and populations," Saakashvili wrote.

The agency notes that Saakashvili turned in answers to questions through his lawyers on Wednesday.

Among other things, he wrote that in custody he was beaten and humiliated. Saakashvili also drew attention to the fact that the Georgian authorities refused to transfer him to a civilian hospital, give him his phone or the opportunity to be present at the trial.

Saakashvili was arrested immediately upon his return to Georgia on October 1. Georgian prosecutors have accused the 53-year-old of illegal entry into Georgia from Ukraine inside a trailer carrying dairy products.

Saakashvili was convicted in absentia on several other charges, including corruption and ordering a police crackdown on a rally. Saakashvili has said he considers himself a political prisoner and went on hunger strike, which has lasted for more than a month.