Former German Chancellor Merkel Rules Out Her Participation In Ukraine Conflict Settlement

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 05:00 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel ruled out her participation in the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Asked by Italian weekly Sette whether her role in resolving this crisis is completely out of the question, Merkel said that "the question is not being posed.

" She also admitted that she does not know exactly how the conflict in Ukraine could end.

"One day it will end with negotiations. Wars end at the negotiating table," the ex-chancellor said.

"There is a difference between a forced peace, which I, like many others, do not want, and an open and friendly conversation," she said.

