WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder will act as a defendant in Poland's investigation of events in Ukraine, Polish media reported on Thursday.

The Prosecutor General's Office in Poland received a report about Schroeder's potential crime in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, which will be considered as part of the ongoing investigation, the RMF FM radio said. In addition, the ex-chancellor could have allegedly used his connections in the Russian energy sector to put pressure on the EU countries and Ukraine, the report added.

Investigators will also check if Schroeder played a role in the preparation of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the report read.

Schroeder headed the German government from 1998-2005. After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the former chancellor has been regularly criticized for contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian oil and gas sector.