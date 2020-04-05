UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former German Foreign Ministers Warn That COVID-19 Could Lead To European Union's Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Former German Foreign Ministers Warn That COVID-19 Could Lead to European Union's Collapse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The long-term consequences of the global COVID-19 pandemic could cause the European Union to collapse unless an economic support program akin to the Marshall Plan is created, former German foreign ministers Joschka Fischer and Sigmar Gabriel said on Sunday in an op-ed in the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel.

"The coronavirus disease could potentially accelerate two opposing processes. It could either deepen the cracks that already exist in Europe, so much so that the union could collapse. Or the European Union and its member countries will be able to unite to combat the virus and its consequences," the two ministers wrote.

According to Fischer and Gabriel, the amount of support given by the European Union to Spain and Italy, the two EU countries most heavily impacted by COVID-19, has been insufficient and more will be required.

"Countries like Italy and Spain will not forget Europe, and especially us Germans, for 100 years if we leave them to their fate," the two former ministers wrote.

Fischer and Gabriel noted that Germany's economic success after World War II would not have been possible without European solidarity. Consequently, Berlin has a particular responsibility to aid other countries in the current crisis.

"That is why it [Germany] must show its readiness to lead Europe, preferably alongside France. Europe needs two things: cooperation to provide aid during the crisis, and a joint reconstruction program after the crisis," they wrote, drawing an analogy with the Marshall Plan, established by the US in 1948 to aid Europe's post-war reconstruction.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also referred to the Marshall Plan in a column on Sunday for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on Sunday, more than 550,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the EU, countries of the European Economic Area and the UK since the start of the outbreak. Italy and Spain account for over 40 percent of cases confirmed in Europe.

Related Topics

UK Europe France German European Union Germany Berlin Lead Spain Italy Sunday World War Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE supports Saudi proposal for emergency OPEC+ me ..

36 minutes ago

World of work changing rapidly; dedication at home ..

51 minutes ago

Traffic accidents involving Emirates Transport fle ..

51 minutes ago

Six-month EIBOR hit 160 basis points in April

1 hour ago

Gross Domestic Product of Abu Dhabi hits AED620 bn ..

2 hours ago

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.