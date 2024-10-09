Former Ghana Coach Appiah Plots AFCON Downfall Of Black Stars
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 12:11 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hopes to guide Sudan to victory over his country of birth in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations matchday 3 qualifier on Thursday.
The off-form Black stars cannot afford to lose the Group F match in Accra to rivals 50 places lower in the world rankings after making a dismal start in the campaign to reach the finals in Morocco.
Last month, Ghana lost at home to Angola and then surrendered the lead in a draw away to Niger, and sit third in a section where only the top two finishers qualify.
Angola and Sudan are first and second with six and three points respectively after the first two matches in a six-round competition.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official
13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial
Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane
Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal
New French PM faces first no-confidence motion
More Stories From World
-
Boeing suspends negotiations with striking workers27 seconds ago
-
SE Asian summit seeks progress on Myanmar civil war34 seconds ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures48 seconds ago
-
Padres edge Dodgers, Mets on the brink55 seconds ago
-
Mexico president rules out new 'war on drugs'1 minute ago
-
UN aid workers fear same 'spiral of doom' in Lebanon as Gaza1 minute ago
-
A US climate scientist sees hurricane Helene's devastation firsthand1 minute ago
-
Scientists sound AI alarm after winning physics Nobel1 minute ago
-
As Great Salt Lake dries, Utah Republicans pardon Trump climate skepticism2 minutes ago
-
UN aid workers fear same 'spiral of doom' in Lebanon as Gaza11 hours ago
-
Trump secretly sent Covid tests to Putin: Bob Woodward book11 hours ago
-
New French PM survives first no-confidence motion11 hours ago