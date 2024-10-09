Open Menu

Former Ghana Coach Appiah Plots AFCON Downfall Of Black Stars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 12:11 PM

Former Ghana coach Appiah plots AFCON downfall of Black Stars

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hopes to guide Sudan to victory over his country of birth in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations matchday 3 qualifier on Thursday.

The off-form Black stars cannot afford to lose the Group F match in Accra to rivals 50 places lower in the world rankings after making a dismal start in the campaign to reach the finals in Morocco.

Last month, Ghana lost at home to Angola and then surrendered the lead in a draw away to Niger, and sit third in a section where only the top two finishers qualify.

Angola and Sudan are first and second with six and three points respectively after the first two matches in a six-round competition.

