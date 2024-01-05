Open Menu

Former Grand Slam Champions Azarenka, Rybakina Into Brisbane Semis

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Former Grand Slam champions Azarenka, Rybakina into Brisbane semis

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Former Grand Slam champions Victoria Azarenka and Elena Rybakina reached the semi-finals of the season-opening Brisbane International on Friday, but in contrasting fashion.

Azarenka took 2hr 30min before finally outlasting third-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the first match on Pat Rafter Arena.

The Brisbane tournament is a warm-up for the Australian Open, which the 34-year-old Azarenka won in 2012 and 2013.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina was then handed a spot in the last four when her Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova withdrew with a stomach problem after losing the first set 6-1.

Azarenka was in control early as she took the first set with one break of serve, but as the match progressed Ostapenko began to find her range and deservedly levelled.

Related Topics

Russia Victoria Brisbane Kazakhstan Australian Open

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Paki ..

Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue ..

11 minutes ago
 Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualificat ..

Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualification, remarks CJP Isa

18 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

15 hours ago
8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

15 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

15 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

15 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

15 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

15 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

15 hours ago

More Stories From World