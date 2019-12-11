UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Greek Defense Minister Calls Recognizing Ukrainian Orthodox Church 'Crime'

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:23 PM

Former Greek Defense Minister Calls Recognizing Ukrainian Orthodox Church 'Crime'

Former Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said on Wednesday that the Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece "committed a crime" when he recognized the non-canonical the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Former Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said on Wednesday that the Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece "committed a crime" when he recognized the non-canonical the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

On October 12, the Synod of the Hierarchy of the Church of Greece became the first Orthodox church to recognize Constantinople's decision to give the UOC the tomos of autocephaly. On November 2, the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) stopped Eucharistic communion with Archbishop Ieronymos due to the recognition of the UOC.

"The archbishop committed a crime and the bishops of the Holy Synod committed a crime, when at the last bishop's council they were the first to recognize the illegal Ukrainian church before the patriarchates of Jerusalem and Alexandria," Kammenos said, speaking at a scientific conference of the Geopolitical Research Institute, as quoted by the Greek Romfea news agency.

Kammenos also said that it would be wrong to confront Russia, as Moscow was the main factor that guaranteed stability in Greece-Turkey relations.

The former defense minister said that Russia could guarantee that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would not follow his promises on taking over Greek territory or sending thousands of migrants to Athens-controlled islands.

Kammenos stated that he decided to go public with his speech because he wanted Greek people to know all about these issues.

In late 2018, the unification council was held in Kiev at then-President Petro Poroshenko's initiative, during which the UOC was established, uniting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church, two previously non-canonical structures.

On January 6, Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople handed over the tomos of autocephaly, a document that grants Orthodox churches autonomy, to the newly established UOC. The ROC, along with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, refused to recognize the establishment of the new church structure in Ukraine and Constantinople's decision to grant it autocephaly.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Alexandria Athens Jerusalem Kiev Bishop Greece Tayyip Erdogan January October November 2018 Church All

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

28 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

22 minutes ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

22 minutes ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

22 minutes ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

22 minutes ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.