Former Greek Defense Minister Gets Vaccinated With Sputnik V in Serbia

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Greek politician and former National Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Saturday announced having visited Serbia to get inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

"I thank Serbian brothers for giving me the opportunity to reclaim my freedom, along with hundreds of thousands of foreigners. Here, life has returned, everything is open, everyone is vaccinated," the former minister tweeted, attaching a photo of him receiving the shot.

According to Greek media, Serbia is a welcome destination for the so-called vaccination tourists.

Since Serbia is not an EU member and, therefore, is not bound by the same vaccination agreements, the country was able to place orders not only for the vaccines by AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech but also Sputnik V and the Sinopharm vaccine.

The country with a population of 7 million has purchased a total of 15 million vaccines, which has resulted in a surplus that Belgrade decided to share with neighbors and citizens of other countries.