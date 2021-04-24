UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Greek Defense Minister Gets Vaccinated With Sputnik V In Serbia

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 08:11 PM

Former Greek Defense Minister Gets Vaccinated With Sputnik V in Serbia

Greek politician and former National Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Saturday announced having visited Serbia to get inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Greek politician and former National Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Saturday announced having visited Serbia to get inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

"I thank Serbian brothers for giving me the opportunity to reclaim my freedom, along with hundreds of thousands of foreigners. Here, life has returned, everything is open, everyone is vaccinated," the former minister tweeted, attaching a photo of him receiving the shot.

According to Greek media, Serbia is a welcome destination for the so-called vaccination tourists.

Since Serbia is not an EU member and, therefore, is not bound by the same vaccination agreements, the country was able to place orders not only for the vaccines by AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech but also Sputnik V and the Sinopharm vaccine.

The country with a population of 7 million has purchased a total of 15 million vaccines, which has resulted in a surplus that Belgrade decided to share with neighbors and citizens of other countries.

Related Topics

Russia Belgrade Same Serbia Media Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Police Say 5 People Injured in Shooting in New ..

4 minutes ago

Devastating epidemic may lead Indian economy back ..

4 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

4 minutes ago

Shots Fired as Police Respond to Barricaded Gunman ..

7 minutes ago

Singapore's Leader Says Myanmar Junta 'Not Opposed ..

7 minutes ago

Kazakhstan launches first batch of QazVac

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.